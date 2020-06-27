Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Police have booked a terrorist, Zahid Daas, for his involvement in an attack on a CPRF party in Bajibehara, Anantnag in which a CRPF jawan and a child lost their lives earlier on Friday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara, Anantnag.

Also Read | 'Pandemic Has Devastated Our Globalised Economic System', Says S Jaishankar at Virtual Ministerial Meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

"The CRPF jawan who was injured in the attack has succumbed to his injuries. A child has also been killed by terrorists in the attack," it added.

Earlier today, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral by security forces.

Also Read | Poco X2 Smartphone Price Hiked in India Hiked For 8GB RAM Variant; Check New Prices & Other Details Here.

"After today's successful operation, no presence of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Tral area. It has happened for the first time since 1989, Kashmir Zone Police quoted IGP Kashmir.

"When Army, CRPF and police were cordoning off Chewa Ular in Tral yesterday, terrorists fired on our troops. We attempted to induce their surrender but they refused. 3 terrorists were neutralized today morning. No civilian was injured in the operation," Brigadier V Mahadevan of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles said.

The encounter took place after they received input about the presence of unidentified terrorists in Chewa Ullar village from Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)