Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Malbagh area of Srinagar on Thursday night and a Central Reserve Police Force soldier was injured who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

According to the police, a Quick Action Team (QAT) jawan succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

"One CRPF jawan has martyred. The QAT jawan succumbed to his injuries in the hospital," said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday.

The Director-General of Police J&K Police, Dilbag Singh said, "On a specific police input, an operation was launched at the outskirts of Srinagar city by police Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF. One terrorist killed. De-induction taking place." (ANI)

