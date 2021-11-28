New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The 'Textiles Week' at the Indian Pavillion in the Dubai Expo 2020 was inaugurated by Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, the Union Ministry of Textiles along with the Trade Advisor Jay Karan Singh.

As per a press release from the Ministry of Textiles, the inauguration took place in the presence of heads of participating Export Promotion Councils on Friday.

An interactive session on the 'Sourcing and Investment Destination for Textiles Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme - A Game Changer' was also organised at the Dubai Expo. The objective of the interaction was to project India's commitment towards attracting investments in the textile sector so as to enhance production and thereby exports.

In his address Chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), Raj Kumar Malhotra, said that the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the biggest platforms that offers a golden opportunity to showcase India to the world and project the country as the next hub for growth and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, R.K. Verma, Executive Director, EPCH, informed that handicrafts is one of the important exports from the cottage sector of the country and has immense potential in the overseas market. With exports of around US$ 3500 million, the handicrafts of India are sold across the globe and India is one of the preferred destinations of overseas buyers for sourcing home, lifestyle, fashion, furniture and textiles items.

The Dubai Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 with 192 participating country pavilions.

Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal inaugurated the India Pavilion on October 1, 2021.

EPCH is a nodal agency under the Ministry of Textiles for promoting exports of handicrafts from the Country to various destinations of the world and projecting the country's image abroad as a reliable supplier of high-quality handicrafts goods & services.

The handicrafts exports during the seven months of the current financial year from April to October 2021-22 is Rs. 19119.48 crores, registering a growth of over 50.88% over the same period last year. (ANI)

