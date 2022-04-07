Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Thursday ordered an inquiry into an alleged incident of an anganwadi teacher in Mahabubabad district hurting a four-year-old baby with a heated kitchen utensil.

The teacher allegedly put the hot utensil on the baby's hand.

The Minister ordered the suspension of the teacher from service and also an inquiry into the matter, an official release said.

She asked the officials to provide medical treatment to the baby, it said.

Also, the Minister directed officials to conduct counselling for anganwadi personnel to avoid recurrence of such incidents, the release added.

