Warangal (Telangana), Aug 1 (PTI) A central team visited Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the recent rains and flooding.

The team attended a photo exhibition on the damage in Warangal and later visited rain and flood-hit areas, an official release said.

Warangal district officials made a power-point presentation to the central team about the damage in Warangal and Hanumakonda districts and in Warangal Municipal corporation, it said.

More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the heavy rains in the state and the Telangana government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.

