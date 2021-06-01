Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

In a statement issued by the states communications department here, Thackeray expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

The chief minister, in his address to the state on Sunday, had asked the Union government of taking appropriate action regarding some of the key examinations.

Some parents' bodies had also demanded cancellation of board examinations of Classes 10th and 12th in view of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi said the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well- defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," the prime minister tweeted after the meeting.

Last week, the Maharashtra government had announced the evaluation criteria for the state board students of Class 10, the examinations of which have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said students who were to appear for Class 10 (Secondary School Certificate - SSC) exams will be promoted to the next class, and marks will be given to them on the basis of internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9.

