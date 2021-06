Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a towing van on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Tuesday night, an official said.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said Pramod Mistri died on the spot.

Kalwa police are probing the incident, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)