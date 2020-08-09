Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Thane's COVID-19 count reached 98,167 after 1,207 cases were reported on Sunday, while 29 deaths took the toll to 2,747, an official said.

Of the new cases, the highest 332 was from Navi Mumbai followed by 297 in Kalyan.

Bhiwandi did not report any COVID-19 death for the second day running while Kalyan's mortality rate had dropped to 1.96 per cent, he added.

