Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted four persons accused of robbery and purchase of stolen jewellery.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete acquitted Mukhtar Sheru Husain, Mohammad Afsar Sayyad, Ajij Hafij Sayyad and Kantilal Anandji Shah who were booked under sections 392 (robbery) and 413 (dealing with stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The copy of the order issued on March 18, was made available on Thursday.

Three accused were from Kalyan, while Shah, a goldsmith, was from neighbouring Mumbai.

Additional public prosecutor Sanjay More informed the court that on January 23, 2016, three persons snatched the chain of a woman who was travelling with her husband on a two-wheeler in the Mumbra area of the district.

The chain was later sold to a goldsmith, he said.

The judge in his order noted that the entire case was based on circumstantial evidence.

The investigation officer utterly failed to carry out the probe in the proper sense, due to which the accused are getting the benefit of the doubt, the order stated.

