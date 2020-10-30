Thane, Oct 30: Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 1,802 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 2,10,096, an official said on Friday. The official said the death toll increased to 5,302 after 40 more patients succumbed to the infection in the district on Thursday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Infection Risk Lower in Air Travel As Compared to Grocery Shopping and Dining Out, Reveals Study.

He said the COVID-19 recovery rate of the district is 92.76 per cent (1,94,881), while the mortality rate is 2.52 per cent (5,302). Thane district has 9,913 active cases at present, the official said.

Also Read | Honor Band 6 Fitness Tracker to Be Launched on November 3, 2020.

The number of positive casesrecorded so far in some of the prominent towns and cities in the district are: Thane city (46,285), Kalyan (49,777), Mira-Bhayander (22,416) and Navi Mumbai (44,222). Another official said adjoining Palghar district has recorded 40,606 positive cases and 942 deaths so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)