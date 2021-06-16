Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) With the addition of 436 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,25,973, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 25 patients during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 10,332.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.96 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the coronavirus case count has gone up to 1,13,963, while the death toll stands at 2,433, another official said.

