Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) With the addition of 531 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 7,13,110, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

On Thursday, the district had recorded 513 cases, a day after it saw 440 infections.

As nobody succumbed to the infection on Friday, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, the official said, adding that its mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

