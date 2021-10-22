Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) A hawker was booked in Thane district on Friday for allegedly brandishing a knife against an anti-encroachment team of the civic body, police said.

Accused Haribhau Hule, who threatened the civic team on October18 after being asked to remove a stall he had set up, has not been arrested as yet, a Kasarvadavali police station official said.

He said, as per the complaint by a clerk of the Thane Municipal Corporation, passersby rushed to the anti-encroachment team's rescue.

On August 30, senior woman TMC official Kavita Pimpale was severely injured in a knife attack by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive in Kasarvadavali junction.

