Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): With a few months to go for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, two ministers of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have submitted a petition to the party's assembly election manifesto preparation committee, urging that "Tiruchirappalli be declared the second capital of Tamil Nadu", with the the demand be included in the party's election manifesto.

The plea was made during a DMK Assembly Election Manifesto Consultation meeting held at Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli, under the leadership of party's Deputy General Secretary MP Kanimozhi.

Ministers KN Nehru, TRB Rajaa, Govi.Chezhian, SS Sivashankar, Elangovan, and other senior party functionaries also participated. The consultation aimed to gather public opinions across Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Pudukkottai Assembly constituencies.

In a meeting with DMK party functionaries, MP Kanimozhi said the DMK manifesto remains the "hero" of campaigns and will reflect public demands. "The election manifesto has always been the 'hero' of elections and the DMK is preparing it by placing the manifesto at the forefront of the upcoming Assembly elections. As directed by the Chief Minister, all efforts would be made to include projects that reflect the aspirations of the people in the election manifesto," she said.

She added that, "Two ministers of DMK have submitted a petition to the DMK Assembly Election Manifesto Preparation Committee, urging that Tiruchirappalli be declared the second capital of Tamil Nadu and that the demand be included in the party's election manifesto."

During a meeting, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru stated that nothing significant had been done in the district for industrial development.

"They say a crying child gets milk. I missed out last time. Trichy did not get a university or colleges in the manifesto. That is why I have come early this time and placed our demands before MP Kanimozhi," he added.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa responded that KN Nehru had already been given a constituency, but he persisted, reiterating that no substantial work had been carried out.

Interrupting the discussion, Minister KN Nehru stood up and remarked, "They say only the crying child gets milk." He went on to outline several demands for inclusion in the manifesto, including the establishment of an Agricultural University in Tiruchirappalli, the setting up of a Dental College and a Siddha Medical College in the city, and the construction of a bridge with a check dam near Kudamurutti, a project already requested from the Chief Minister. He also called for the development of a ring road covering Samayapuram, Thiruverumbur, the Trichy outskirts, and Allithurai to ease traffic congestion."

MP Kanimozhi further said that, as directed by the Chief Minister, all efforts would be made to include projects that reflect the aspirations of the people in the election manifesto.

Establishment of a Government Arts College in Trichy East Assembly constituency, which currently lacks one, while all other constituencies already have such colleges. He stated that these demands had not been included in the previous manifesto, leading to disappointment, and urged that they be incorporated this time. He repeatedly appealed for assurance that these projects would be implemented.

Later, KN Nehru, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and key district-level DMK functionaries jointly submitted a formal petition to the DMK Election Manifesto Committee, requesting that the declaration of Tiruchirappalli as the second capital of Tamil Nadu be included in the party's election manifesto.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. The official schedule has not yet been announced by the ECI. (ANI)

