Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) With the addition of three new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,747, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,880, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,588, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

