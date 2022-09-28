Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 7,44,906, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 434 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Tuesday and the fatality toll in Thane stood at 11,962. The recovery count has reached 7,33,231, he added.

