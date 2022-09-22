Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) As many as 64 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,44,610, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of these numbers on Wednesday, there are currently 594 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,960. The recovery count has reached 7,32,745, he added.

