Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) A murder accused from Thane who was on the run for eight years has been nabbed in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

Inamul Haq (45) had killed Kadambul Tajamul Sheikh under Kopri police station limits on September 10, 2012 and had fled the city, with several rounds of searches in his native Malda in West Bengal drawing a blank, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kisan Gawli.

"Acting on a tip-off that he would be coming to Gorakhpur in UP from Nepal, we nabbed him," he said.

