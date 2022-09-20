Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) As many as 49 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the disease have been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases and death on Monday, the infection tally in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has gone up to 7,44,504 and the fatality toll to 11,959, he said.

There are currently 731 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,32,518.

