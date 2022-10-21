Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 76 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,46,204, a health official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, and there are now 506 active cases in the district.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,962, while the recovery count reached 7,34,428, he added.

