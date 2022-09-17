Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 88 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection tally to 7,44,323, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 885 active cases in the district, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,958 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,32,145, he added.

