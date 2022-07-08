Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 267 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its infection tally to 7,30,694, a health official said on Friday.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) To Come With 120Hz Refresh Rate & In-Display Fingerprint Sensor: Report.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 3,088 active cases in the district, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Bangladeshi National Faisal Ahmed, Convict in Murder Case, Arrested From Bengaluru.

Thane's death toll rose by three to 11,912, while recovery count reached 7,15,429, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)