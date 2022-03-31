Thane, Mar 31 (PTI) With the addition of five coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,769, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Event Tonight, Here's How To Watch Live Streaming.

These cases were reported on Wednesday.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Voice Messages.

As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,880. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,63,590, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)