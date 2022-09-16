Thane/Palghar, Sep 16 (PTI) Two persons are feared dead in rain-related incidents in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, civic officials said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Birthday 2022: Tamil Nadu BJP Plans Slew of Events, To Gift Gold Rings to Newborns.

A man fell into a 'nullah' (major drain) in Kamba in Subhash Nagar at 5pm and a girl from Azmi Nagar in Diwanshah Dargah was swept away in another waterbody half an hour later, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Former ACS Awanish K Awasthi Appointed Advisor to CM Yogi Adityanath.

"The two have not been traced as yet. Search operations are on at the two sites," he said.

There has been no rain-related injury to anyone in Palghar during the day, District Disaster Control official Vivekanand Kadam informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)