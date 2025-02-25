Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Kumar Sharma on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over the claims that 32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him and were ready to join Congress.

Sharma said that there was a 'political comedy' going on between AAP and Congress and further stated that BJP did not need either but only the people of Punjab.

Also Read | Land-for-Jobs 'Scam': Delhi Court Summons Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Hema Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said "A political comedy is going on between AAP and Congress. BJP does not need either of them, it only needs the people of Punjab...there is a competition between the two parties (AAP and Congress) to humiliate each other. In the Lok Sabha elections, both the parties (AAP and Congress) fought the elections together... The effect of AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections is being seen in Punjab as well..."

Meanwhile, Punjab minister Lal Chand Kataruchakk said that the people of Punjab did not take these claims seriously and further stated that there were talks of Bajwa being in BJP.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The people of Punjab do not take these kinds of claims seriously. Half of the house of Partap Singh Bajwa is in the BJP. There are talks of him also being in contact with the BJP...Partap Singh Bajwa should think about his party..."

Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that that Bajwa already had a booking for himself somewhere else.

"There is nothing like this...He (Partap Singh Bajwa) already has a booking for himself somewhere..." Singh said speaking to ANI.

On Monday, Bajwa had made sensational claims, alleging that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with him and ready to join Congress.

Bajwa likened the situation to the "Eknath Shinde episode" in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena MLAs defected to form a new government. He further claimed that these MLAs are making 'advance bookings' just like people buy tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's show in advance.

"There will be an 'Eknath Shinde episode' in Punjab in the coming months. These MLAs are doing 'advance booking' to join the Congress, just like people buy tickets in advance for Diljit Dosanjh's show," Bajwa said while referring to the breakup of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, stated that these MLAs are leaving AAP because they see no future with the party.

He emphasised that the Congress is not trying to destabilise the government; rather, the MLAs are coming to the party voluntarily.

"Our program is not to destabilise the government. The (AAP MLAs) themselves are coming to Congress. They understand that they have no future. Once elections are called, we will call them," Bajwa told reporters, adding, "I am firm on my statement." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)