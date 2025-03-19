Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): West Bengal leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari claimed that there was no democracy in Bengal after Trinamool Congress workers showed black flag and raised slogans of 'Go Back' to BJP MLAs at Baruipur on Wednesday.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "We are being attacked. There is no democracy in Bengal."

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that they are being shown black flag because they were with Sanatan Hindus.

"We are being shown black flag because we are with Sanatan Hindus. We are also with nationalist Muslims. If they (TMC workers) think that we will be intimidated by showing black flags or shouting 'go back' slogans, then they should know that the BJP is not like that. We (BJP) will raise our voices against the injustice that is happening. Police Minister is Mamata Banerjee, and this is being done on her orders. If we talk about people of Bengal we are suspended. Police is just silently watching," she alleged.

Earlier Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her "illiterate" and accusing her of insulting the country's daughter, Sunita Williams.

Adhikari's outburst came after Banerjee allegedly referred to the Indian-American astronaut as "Sunita Chawla" instead of Sunita Williams.

Adhikari also mentioned a past incident in which Banerjee supposedly claimed that Rakesh Roshan and Indira Gandhi went to the moon. He termed this "shameful" and criticized Banerjee for changing Williams' name.

"The CM is saying the wrong things. She is an illiterate Chief Minister. She took the name of Sunita Chawla instead of Sunita Williams. This is an insult to the daughter of our country. Earlier, the CM said Rakesh Roshan and Indira Gandhi went to the moon. It is shameful that the West Bengal CM changed the name of Sunita Williams," said Adhikari.

LoP Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP MLAs, staged a protest outside the Assembly Gate against State Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, accusing him of working against the Constitution.

He alleged that the TMC goons and police in plain clothes obstructed his way when he was going to enter the assembly. "We are elected representatives, but we are unsafe," he added. (ANI)

