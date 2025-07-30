New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of "inaction" over repeated terror strikes during its tenure.

Nadda said that despite repeated terror attacks from Pakistan, the Congress government continued with confidence-building measures. "While they kept firing bullets at us, we went ahead to offer them biryani," the minister said in Rajya Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor.

"...We need to understand the limits of their (then Congress govt) appeasement that after 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts by Indian Mujahideen, India and Pakistan agreed on a specific confidence-building measures...Woh hume goliyoon se bhunte rahe aur hum unko biryani khilane chale...They gave permission for a triple-entry permit to cross LoC..."

Nadda said no strong steps were taken after major attacks like the 2005 Delhi blasts, the 2006 Varanasi and Mumbai train bombings. He added that despite these incidents, trade and tourism with Pakistan continued.

"...The then government took no action in 2005 Delhi Serial bomb blasts, 2006 Varanasi terror attack, 2006 Mumbai local trains bomb blasts....the point is - terror and trade and tourism continued between India and Pakistan then," Nadda said.

He also pointed out that at the 2009 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, there was no mention of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and blamed a lack of political will at the time.

" ...We had the same police, Army, but there was no political will...At the 2009 SCO Summit, there was no mention of such a big terror attack in 2008," Nadda said.

Nadda said that before 2014, India lacked the political will to strengthen border security and fight terrorism.

He referred to past statements by former defence and home ministers, claiming one said that "undeveloped borders are safer," while another admitted being afraid to visit Kashmir.

Nadda added that from 2014 to 2025, terror attacks across the country had stopped, except in Jammu and Kashmir.

"..A former defence minister had said, "India has a policy that the best defence is to not develop the borders. Undeveloped border is safer than developed border"...A former Home Minister had said, "Mujhe Kashmir jaane mein darr lagta hai"....We had lived in darkness in this country. From 2014-2025, terror attacks stopped in the country except in Jammu & Kashmir," he added.

Nadda said that the surgical strikes carried out after the 2016 Uri attack showed the strong political will of the current government.

He noted it was the first time since 1947 that a Prime Minister publicly declared that those behind a terror attack would not be spared.

"...Talking about Uri surgical strikes..It was the first time after 1947 that the Indian PM came on record and said that the perpetrators of the (Uri) attack will not be spared...And within 3 days, surgical strikes were conducted and terror launching pads were destroyed...This is the changing India...See the political will in comparison to those who said that we will see what to do," he added. (ANI)

