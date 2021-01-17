Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A jewellery shop in Thane was looted in the early hours of Sunday after thieves drilled a hole into the wall from a neighbouring fruit shop which they had allegedly rented some weeks earlier, police said.

The incident took place between 2-2:30am in the city's Vartak Nagar area, an official said.

"The adjacent fruit shop was taken on rent of Rs 28,000 two months ago from the owner who did not verify the credentials of the people who were leasing it. The jewellery shop loot came to light in the morning when its owner opened the outlet for the day," he said.

The quantity of jewellery and amount looted is being estimated and the owner of the fruit shop has been detained for questioning, the Vartak Nagar police station official added.

