Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 23 (ANI): Newly appointed President of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay asserted that AIIMS Guwahati is set to be the best institute for cancer treatment in the entire Northeast.

Speaking to ANI, Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay said, "Our goal is that this research centre should not just be for the state but for the entire northeast and the neighbouring countries. By 2030 India will become self sufficient in health sector. A health centre cannot be isolated; it is interdependent on other departments. Health is dependent on food and education. We should also be concerned about micronutrients not macronutrients. AIIMS Guwahati is going to be the best institute for cancer treatment. Food adulteration, air and water pollution are the three main reasons for cancer. I request that society not indulge in food adulteration. We should not earn money by harming the lives of others."

He further said that a screening programme and physical check-up would be conducted at AIIMS Guwahati.

He further said, "I personally recommend preventive medicine because prevention is better than cure. The way health services are improving, I am sure that by 2047, every person in India will get free healthcare under PM Modi's guidance. The Ayushman Bharat scheme was a unique experiment in the entire world. When this scheme started, I had predicted that it would prove to be a milestone and the same has happened today. In AIIMS Guwahati, 60% patients are being treated free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat scheme."

He further said that patients are coming here even from developed countries because the health facilities are being provided at a lower cost.

With over 45 years of experience as a surgeon, academician, author, and social worker, Dr Sanjay brings global expertise, having received his training in India at Kanpur, PGI Chandigarh, and the Central Institute of Orthopaedics, New Delhi, followed by advanced fellowships in Japan, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the USA.

Welcoming the new President, Prof. (Dr) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati, expressed gratitude for Dr Sanjay's acceptance of this responsibility, noting that his vast experience and visionary leadership would significantly strengthen the Institute's journey towards excellence in healthcare, medical education, and research.

Addressing the faculty and staff, Dr Sanjay expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for entrusting him with this role. He shared his vision for the holistic growth of AIIMS Guwahati, stressing that the Institute should emerge as a centre of excellence in clinical care, education, and research with national relevance.

He highlighted the importance of innovation, clinical research, and region-specific programs to meet the unique healthcare needs of the North East. His priorities include addressing major health challenges such as cancer, cardiac diseases, drug addiction, and disabilities through advanced care, outreach, and research activities. Underscoring the value of teamwork, Dr Sanjay called upon faculty, residents, and staff to work with dedication, compassion, and academic integrity.

He urged them to nurture the next generation of medical professionals into competent and empathetic doctors.

Faculty members reaffirmed their commitment to the Institute's growth and excellence. Dr Sanjay commended the progress made since inception and expressed confidence in AIIMS Guwahati's potential to emerge as a premier healthcare institution serving the people of North East India and beyond.

Dr. Sanjay outlined the range of critical services being provided at AIIMS Guwahati. These include a state-of-the-art Trauma Centre, a vibrant Radiology Department equipped with a 3 Tesla MRI machine for early cancer diagnosis, and a dedicated Cardiology Department.

He emphasised that patients are being provided free treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, while affordable access to medicines is ensured through Jan Aushadhi Kendras (for generic medicines) and Amrit Ausadhi Kendras (for branded medicines at low cost).

Highlighting the Institute's community-focused initiatives, he drew attention to the immunisation services, including the internationally significant yellow fever vaccination clinic, a 15-bedded De-addiction Centre to combat drug abuse, and specialised rehabilitation services for Divyangjans.

He expressed particular passion for ensuring timely and comprehensive care for children suffering from cerebral palsy, stressing that no child should be deprived of treatment due to a lack of resources. (ANI)

