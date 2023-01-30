Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that those engaged in illegal religious conversions in the country with the evil intention of converting the nation itself will never succeed in their nefarious designs as the nation is awake.

A six-day Kumbh programme was organised by the All India Hindu Gore, Banjara and Labana communities in Jalgaon, Maharashtra to unite the Banjara, Labana and Nayakada communities all over India and stop religious conversion of the community,

Addressing the closing ceremony of the event, CM Yogi said, "Playing with Sanatan Dharma, means playing with humanity itself."

"It is the oldest religion of the world, which paves the way for the welfare of humanity at large," he added.

CM Yogi said that it is only 'Sanatana Dharma' which can proclaim 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"The Banjara Kumbh has proved that it will work to protect Mother India, to take the resolution of its revered saints, sages, great men and revolutionaries to the pinnacle of accomplishment through religious awakening. The spirit of Kumbh is that of the fulfilment of all wishes and aspirations," he said.

"We are fortunate to be born in India, which shows the path of humanity to the world," he added.

Targeting the illegal conversions taking place in the country, the Chief Minister said that those who want to work inside India with the evil intention of converting the nation through illegal religious conversion of people will never succeed in their designs.

"The society is awake now. As India celebrates Amrit Mahotsava of its independence, the country is achieving new heights every day. A new India is taking shape today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Given the speed with which the Government of India is working and protecting the eternal values, the country will become the number one economy in the world within the next few years", CM Yogi remarked.

CM Yogi said that in the Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence, India has got the distinction of leading the top 20 countries of the world.

"Reminding every Indian of the five vows, the Prime Minister had said that all the traces of slavery must be removed from the country forever. You must have seen that the Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan has now been renamed as Amrit Udyan. After waiting for 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Rama is being constructed in Ayodhya. Don't know how many conflicts took place in 500 years. Lakhs of Hindus and saints had to be sacrificed. But the movement progressed under the leadership of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and under the guidance of respected saints and when a government which gives priority to the nation took over, it paved way for building a grand temple in Ayodhya. Next year Ramlala will sit in his grand temple," he said.

Praising the organizers of Kumbh, the Chief Minister said that Kumbh has been organized here for the last six days in the company of revered saints while people coming from different states of the country engaged in it with a sense of service, which was exemplary. Such Kumbh programs should be run across the country as a national campaign, he added.

"The Kumbh is aimed at uniting the Banjara, Labana and Nayakada communities all over India and stopping the religious conversion of the community. A resolution was also passed at the national level demanding 'law not conversion'. It was organized jointly by the saints and the Banjara community. Saints including Bhaiya Ji Joshi and Baba Ramdev, co-head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were present during the closing ceremony. Apart from this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the Kumbh programme through video conferencing," he further said. (ANI)

