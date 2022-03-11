Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said those involved in blast that occurred in Udhampur will be brought to justice soon.

In a suspected terrorist act, one person was killed and 15 were injured when a low-intensity IED exploded outside a court complex in Udhampur district of Jammu region on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gurugram: Liquor to be Dearer From Next Week As Vendors Announce Price Hike of 10 Percent.

"J&K Police is investigating the low-intensity blast that happened in Udhampur. Those involved in the cowardly act will be brought to justice soon," Singh said at an event here.

Referring to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said the number of terrorists in the Union Territory is decreasing and elements involved in the killing of innocent civilians will be neutralised.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates AAP on Punjab Win, Assures Centre’s Support For State’s Welfare.

The DGP was speaking during a programme - 'Choona Hai Aasman' - by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent.

“The programme will continue to provide opportunities to the many talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)