The Sardar@150 National Unity March, organised by MY Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, advanced into its fourth day today (Photo/@mansukhmandviya)

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Sardar@150 National Unity March, organised by MY Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, advanced into its fourth day today with unwavering enthusiasm and public participation. Launched on November 26 in Anand to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the padyatra continues to mobilise youth across the nation and honour the architect of India's unity, according to an official statement.

Since its inception, the march has drawn extraordinary participation. Nationwide engagement has now crossed 15.5 lakh citizens, covering 640 districts, 1,524 padyatras, 451 Lok Sabha constituencies, and over 23,820 institutions. The National Padyatra from Karamsad to Kevadiya has covered 57 km by Day 4, reflecting widespread support from communities, youth groups, and MY Bharat volunteers, it added.

The fourth day of the National Padyatra began along a vibrant route covering Yash Complex, ISKCON Temple (Gotri Road), BPCL Charging Station, Brahma Kumaris Atladara, and the Atladara BAPS Temple.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, also joined the padyatra, energising participants and inspiring the youth with his presence. "Each halt along the route captured the spirit of unity through cultural expressions, community participation, and enthusiastic engagement from citizens."

At the Atladara BAPS Temple, a special storytelling segment, Sardar Gatha, themed "Sardar -- The Dazzling Commander," was held in the esteemed presence of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment; JP Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers; Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment; and Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union Minister of State for Railways & Food Processing Industries. MLAs, MPs and senior local representatives were also present on the dais, enriching the occasion with their participation.

Pinkyben Nirajbhai Soni, the Mayor of Vadodara, welcomed Nadda.

Nadda delivered a deeply reflective address on Sardar Patel's towering legacy. He described Sardar Patel as the true Rashtra Purush whose leadership laid the bedrock of a unified India. Emphasising that Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat has been made possible only because of Patel's statesmanship, he traced Patel's journey from his legal training in London to his early civic reforms in Ahmedabad. Nadda recalled the Bardoli movement, Sardar Patel's impactful tenure as Chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and his unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and national duty.

Union Minister JP Nadda further stressed that the Statue of Unity stands not merely as a monument, but as a symbol of unity for 1.6 crore Indians, and congratulated all padyatris for participating in the befitting tribute to Sardar Patel's legacy.

Mansukh Mandaviya, in his address, lauded the extraordinary scale of participation from youth across India. He noted that the National padyatra in Gujarat has touched every constituency of the state and continues to draw participants from across the country. He emphasised that the Unity March showcases the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sankalp of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, adding that "the entire nation is watching this march and witnessing the fulfilment of the Prime Minister's vision of unity and collective progress."

Adding further strength, the Narmada Pravah, which began from Nagpur, officially joined the padyatra yesterday, and the Godavari Pravah, flagged off from Mumbai, is also enroute, symbolically uniting India's river regions in tribute to Sardar Patel. At Smriti Van, primary school students who created artworks on Sardar Patel were felicitated, and a tree plantation drive further reinforced the padyatra's message of environmental responsibility.

By evening, the march reached Navlakhi Ground, Vadodara, where the exhibition "Unifier of Princely States - The Nation's Silent Revolution" was inaugurated. The exhibition presents Sardar Patel's historic integration of princely states and is attracting significant participation from youth and citizens.

The day will conclude with a Gram Sabha at Navlakhi Ground, featuring Dayro performances, community discussions, and collective reaffirmation of Sardar Patel's ideals. The Gram Sabha aims to foster participatory citizenship and deepen the padyatra's message of unity, responsibility, and national pride.

As the Sardar@150 National Unity March progresses towards the Statue of Unity, it continues to stand as a powerful tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, uniting India through shared purpose, collective endeavour, and the unwavering commitment of its Amrit Peedhi, as per the release. (ANI)

