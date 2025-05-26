Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Devotees lined up for the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala on May 26. With the summer holidays coming to an end, a large number of devotees have arrived. Currently, the queue for darshan extends up to Justice T.C.D. Shekhar Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court , Justice Manavendranath Roy of the Gujarat High Court, former legislative Council speaker Buddha Prasad .

Actress Surekha Vani was also present at Tirumala for darshan.

Earlier on May 25, the Indian cricket team fielding coach Dilip Kumar also went to Tirumala for darshan.

" The Indian cricket team is gearing up for a challenging tour of England, where they'll face tough conditions and new opponents.- IPL and International Cricket: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a great platform for Indian cricketers to gain experience playing alongside foreign players in high-pressure situations", said the coach (ANI).

Earlier on May 25, Beerla Ilaiah, Member of Telangana Legislative Assembly, visited Tirumala and it's sacred shrine of Tirumala on Sunday, and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

During his visit, Ilaiah sought the deity's blessings for peace and prosperity across both Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Ilaiah expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government and Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for providing break darshan facilities to devotees from Telangana. He also noted that such arrangements reflect the temple authorities' commitment to servingpilgrims who travel in large numbers every year.

On behalf of the people of Telangana, I extend special thanks to the temple authorities, particularly the TTD Devasthanam and the Government, for providing break darshan facilities to devotees from Telangana. We appreciate the efforts ma to accommodate the large number of devotees who visit every year", he said.

The MLA also praised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that the state is witnessing steady progress under his leadership(ANI).

