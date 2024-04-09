Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Moradabad Police have arrested three people for allegedly raping a minor model in a moving car.

The survivor has registered an FIR in Moradabad, Kotwali against three people. According to her, she had gone to Ghaziabad to attend an event. While returning, she asked for lift, and the three accused offered her a lift in their car. Later, the accused sedated her and took her to a hotel near Moradabad station road, where the trio raped her.

Based on the information provided by the survivor, the police have arrested the three people.

Hemraj Meena, SSP of Moradabad informed that the case has been registered against the accused at Kotwali police station.

"The police have registered a case against the three accused under IPC Section 376D, 328, POCSO Act 3/4, and 3/2 SC ST Act and have also arrested the trio, which included Bharat Singh, Anil, and Sonu," said the SSP of Moradabad.

The SSP also informed that the three men are residents of Ghaziabad. The survivor has been sent for medical and her statements have been recorded.

Further investigation into the matter is going on. (ANI)

