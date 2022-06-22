Kollam (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested for attacking the medical staff of Neendakara Taluk hospital in the Kollam district, informed state president of KGMOA, Dr G S Vikayakrishnan on Wednesday.

The arrests were made after the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) staged a protest against the attack.

According to Dr G S Vikayakrishnan, the protesting doctors had demanded immediate arrest of the people who attacked health officials (doctor, nurse) and the security personnel on Tuesday night.

Aa per the KGMOA President, three "anti-social people" had attacked a doctor, security staff, and ambulance driver of Taluk hospital in Kollam with iron rods, due to which the nurse was admitted to a medical college as she sustained injuries to her scalp.

They alleged that all this happened without any good reason as they were agitated because of the case lodged against them for their abusive threatening to the medical staff, two days ago.

Notably, on Sunday, the accused had taken their mother to the hospital where they were asked to wear a face mask and a huge gathering was restricted.

"The hospital attack is a continuous story in Kerala. In the last two years, there is a significant increase in such cases in both the government and private hospitals. We staged a protest boycotting the outpatient and casualty services in Taluk hospital," the president said.

"We demanded to arrest the culprits as such attacks affect the hospitals. The reason behind this attack was the lack of security personnel...We need trained persons as security otherwise it will affect our morale," the president added. (ANI)

