Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday said it has arrested four people, including three Bangladeshi nationals, who are allegedly part of a human trafficking syndicate.

The gang would illegally bring people from Myanmar and Bangladesh and get them Indian identification cards like passport, Aadhaar and PAN on the basis of forged documents, police said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

These foreigners also adopted Hindu names and would then go abroad on the basis of their new-formed Indian identity, with the gang doing the work in exchange of money, police said in a statement.

"The ATS had been getting inputs about such a human trafficking network involving people from Myanmar and Bangladesh. The ATS had received an input that one such member of the gang would be travelling with three foreigners from Kolkata to Delhi on the Rajdhani Express on Tuesday.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

They were intercepted at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station (near Varanasi) and brought to Lucknow for questioning where they were arrested later after their identities appeared suspected," police said in a statement.

Those held have been identified as Mithun Mandal (23), who hails from Bardhman in West Bengal.

The three others are Bangladeshi-origin men identified as Shaon Ahmed (25), Momin-ur Islam (24) and Mehndi Hasan (23), who had adopted forged identities under the names of Pintu Das, Romi Pal and Baapi Roy, respectively, it said.

Three Indian passports, three voter identity cards, four Aadhaar cards, 12 ATM cards of various banks have been seized from their possession, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the ATS Lucknow police station for cheating, forgery of documents, violation of Foreigners Act, the Passport Act, among others, police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out and police said it would appeal for the custody of the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)