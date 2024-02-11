Agartala, Feb 11 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi women and three locals were arrested from Agartala railway station here on Sunday for attempting to board a Kolkata-bound train without valid papers, police said.

Upon questioning, the Bangladeshi women failed to produce their passports, said Obaidur Rahman, the officiating in-charge of Agartala GRP police station.

Also Read | Rozgar Mela 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters to Recruits in Government Departments.

Rahman said the Bangladeshi women were arrested under the India Passport Act, while the remaining three individuals, comprising two men and one woman from Tripura's Sepahijala district, were arrested on charges of human trafficking.

"Preliminary interrogation revealed that the three Bangladeshi nationals from Dhaka had intentions of traveling to Kolkata. An investigation has started to ascertain the motive of the three women," police added.

Also Read | Government Examining FDI Flow From China in Paytm Payments Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)