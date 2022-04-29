Bathinda (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): A bus conductor was killed after three buses were gutted in a fire that broke out on Thursday night at a bus stand in Bathinda.

Station House Officer of Dhanaula Police Station, Darpan Ahluwalia who was present on the site of incident confirmed the information to ANI and said, "As many as two buses a mini-bus were gutted down in the fire. In the incident, a conductor of a bus has also died."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Seven Held for Dropping Objectionable Items in Mosques in Ayodhya.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)