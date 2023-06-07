Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Three people allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Sirohi districts, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in the Lunkaransar police station area of Bikaner in the early hours of Wednesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrajeet Singh said.

The man, Mahaveer Vishnoi, was unmarried, while the woman, Sofika Vishnoi (19), was married, he said, adding a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

"The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed," Singh said.

In the second incident, woman police constable Indra Meena hanged herself at her residence at police line quarters in Sirohi on Tuesday night, the police said.

The body was found by Meena's brother, who lives with her. The reason behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Meena was posted at the women's police station in Sirohi, they said.

