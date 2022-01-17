Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Three people were killed and another critically injured Monday when a truck skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place at Bhella village of Khawas when the driver of the truck lost control of it while negotiating a blind curve around 8.30 pm, the officials said.

They said the rescuers immediately swung into action and retrieved three bodies from the scene.

Another person was shifted to hospital in a critical condition, the officials said.

