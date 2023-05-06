Pune, May 6: Three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Maharashtra's Pune late Firday night, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately and the blaze was brought under control. Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Godown in Wagholi, Three Dead (Watch Video).

Massive Fire at Godown in Pune:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Three people died after a fire broke out at a decoration material godown in Pune's Wagholi area last night. Later the fire was brought under control. pic.twitter.com/aHpCWQXu0G — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

"Three people died after a fire broke out at a decoration material godown in Pune's Wagholi area last night. Later the fire was brought under control," the officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Pune Fire: Three Shops Gutted In Explosion After Blaze in Parvati Darshan (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited.

