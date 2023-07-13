New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Three judges from separate high courts were on Thursday transferred to the Allahabad, Karnataka and Patna high courts.

According to separate notifications issued by the Department of Justice, Justice Donadi Ramesh, a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court was transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Karmeganti Lalitha Kumari of the Telangana High Court was transferred to the Karnataka High Court and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi of the Gujarat High Court to the Patna High Court.

While the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Pancholi last September, the statement about it was put in public domain in November.

The transfers of justices Ramesh and Lalitha were recommended by the collegium last November.

