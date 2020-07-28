Nagpur, July 28 (PTI) Three men were arrested here in Maharashtra on Tuesday for allegedly trying to withdraw Rs 2.97 crore through a cheque by forging the signature of a Jharkhand-based businessman, police said.

The incident occurred in the Medical Square branch of a nationalised bank this afternoon.

Their attempt was, however, foiled by the alert manager who called up the entrepreneur in whose name the cheque was issued, a police official said.

The trio is identified as Pankaj Bhongade (32), Nikhil Bansinghe (29), and Sadiq Chimathanwala (42), he said, adding that their two associates are on the run.

