Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Wednesday after their video of purportedly hanging out of the window of a moving car with drinks on the Western Express Highway went viral, police said.

The video was shot by a citizen who tagged it to the Mumbai Traffic Police, an official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi Forecast: Cyclonic Storm With Wind Speed of Upto 100 Kmph to Hit Tamil Nadu on December 3, Says IMD.

The traffic police traced the car by its number plate and picked up the trio from their residences in Thakur Complex in suburban Kandivali, he said, adding that the car was also seized.

"They had gone on a joyride to Bandra from Kandivali in a car," he said.

Also Read | Wikipedia Asked by Centre to Remove Map Showing Aksai Chin As Part of China.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash and negligence driving) and 336 (Endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Mumbai Police Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)