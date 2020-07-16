Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch has busted an online gambling racket and arrested three persons from a posh locality in suburban Bandra here, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, officials from the property cell raided a ninth-floor apartment in West Side building at Chapel Road on Wednesday and nabbed three persons involved in playing online poker, an official said.

During investigation it came to light that the accused were using PP Poker application, through which they had created various online gambling clubs, which may be spread across the country, he said.

At least three laptops, five mobile phones, two internet routers and cash to the tune of Rs 90,000 were seized from the apartment, he said.

The accused had not obtained any permission or licence from the authorities to operate the club in the apartment, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered against the three accused.

