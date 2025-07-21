Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons after seizing drugs valued at more than Rs 22 lakh following two raids in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a room near the Valdhuni river under Khadakpada police station area in Kalyan on July 17 and seized 1.12 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 25,000, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III, Kalyan) Atul Zende said in a release.

Also Read | 2 Sudden Deaths Shocks Karnataka: Yoga Instructor Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack in Chikkodi, School Teacher Succumbs to Heart Attack in Chintamani.

A man, identified as Ravi Shivaji Gavli (30), resident of Anupam Nagar, who was found in possession of the narcotic substance was immediately taken into custody, the official said.

On July 18, the police carried out another raid at a location behind the APMC Market Road in Kalyan where two individuals were allegedly attempting to sell banned narcotic substances.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 21, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

"During the raid, our team seized 110 grams of MD (mephedrone), a synthetic drug, from the possession of the accused. The market value of the seized drug is estimated at Rs 22 lakh," Zende said.

The police arrested the two accused, identified as Mohammad Kaif Mansur Shaikh (24), resident of Kalyan, and Fardin Asif Sheikh (24), from Kongaon in Bhiwandi, the official said.

The Khadakpada and Bazarpeth police have registered FIRs against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

"We are now conducting further investigations to trace the supply chain - from where the drugs were procured and to whom they were being sold," the official said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)