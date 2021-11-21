Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 31 grams of heroin here on Sunday, police said.

The bike-borne suspects – Arvind alias Ajay Kumar, Davinder Singh and Ankit Koul – were intercepted in the Janipur area for checking, a police official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Kills 19-Year-Old Girl Before Ending His Life; Probe Launched.

The search of the trio led to the recovery of heroin. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)