Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested three persons, including a woman, with mephedrone valued at Rs 42 lakh in two separate cases, an official said on Wednesday.

The seizure of the synthetic stimulant drug was made in the Nagpada and Andheri areas of the city, the official said.

The Azad Maidan unit of the ANC arrested a drug supplier on Tuesday with 120 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 24 lakh, the official said.

In a related development, ANC's Ghatkopar unit apprehended two persons including a woman with 90 grams of the drug, worth Rs 18 lakh, at Marol in Andheri on Wednesday, he said.

