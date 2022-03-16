Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) Three people were killed in a head-on collision between their car and a truck here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning on the Kisan Path under Sushant Golf City police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh Sharma, Satyam Tripathi, Akash Kushwaha, residents of Kushinagar district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Vikram Singh said the impact of the collision left the car mangled.

Gas cutters were used to pull out the occupants from the car, he added.

The passengers were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, the SHO said.

The truck driver and his helper abandoned their vehicle and fled the spot, the police official said. "We are trying to identify the truck driver and arrest him," SHO Singh added.

The family members of the deceased have also been informed about the incident, he said.

