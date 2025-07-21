Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Three persons have been killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, two persons were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a divider near on the Khatima-Panipat highway under the Titawi police station area at around 3.30 am, police said.

Titawi SHO Manvendra Singh Bhati told reporters that the victims have been identified as Sushil Kumar (27) and Shankar (25), both residents of Delhi, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

In the second incident, one person was killed while four others were seriously injured after their motorcycle collided head on with another bike on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham (30), who was returning from Muzaffarnagar with his two daughters, police said, adding that the four injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

